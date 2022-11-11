Matt Ryan will be active Sunday, Shaquille Leonard won’t play

Posted by Josh Alper on November 11, 2022, 1:25 PM EST
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Quarterback Matt Ryan will be back in uniform for the Colts for Jeff Saturday’s debut as their interim head coach, but linebacker Shaquille Leonard won’t be dressing for the game.

Saturday said at a Friday press conference that Ryan will be Sam Ehlinger‘s backup for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Ryan has been inactive for the last two games with a shoulder injury that coincided with the team’s decision to bench him in favor of Ehlinger.

Colts owner Jim Irsay denied that decision was tied to Ryan’s $17 million guarantee for next season and putting him in position to play in the event of an Ehlinger injury — Saturday said Nick Foles will be inactive — would support that position.

Saturday also said that Leonard has been ruled out with ankle and back injuries. The linebacker has only played three games this season and is going for an MRI after a setback in Wednesday’s practice.

Tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) and running back Deon Jackson (knee) have also been ruled out.

3 responses to “Matt Ryan will be active Sunday, Shaquille Leonard won’t play

  1. Man, can you imagine the microscope that’s going to be pointed at the Colts sideline on Sunday? The talking heads are giddy over the chance to analyze every move Saturday makes..

  3. It’s crazy that Foles hasn’t been the starter all along, considering that Reich got that job in part because of Foles’ miracle Super Bowl run in 2017.

