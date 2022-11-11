Matthew Stafford questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

As of Friday, it’s still unclear whether or not Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be behind center as Los Angeles plays Arizona on Sunday.

L.A. head coach Sean McVay told reporters in his press conference that Stafford will be listed as questionable. Stafford did not practice on Thursday, but McVay noted the quarterback was able to do some work throwing as he works his way through the concussion protocol. Stafford is slated to be a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

“As far as the exact level in the protocols, I let those guys [the medical and training staff] tell me, ‘Hey, he’s making good progress,’” McVay said in his press conference. “We’re going to leave the door open. And that’s why you see him listed as questionable.”

McVay said the Rams could use practice squad players if necessary to give Stafford a full workload so he’ll be cleared in time for the game.

“Could go all the way up until 90 minutes before kickoff, because when you’ve got a guy that’s a veteran player like him, you’re not going to risk at all any of the — we’re not going to skip any steps, so I don’t want that to be misunderstood,” McVay said. “But I think it would be silly of me to rule him out when you’re talking about our quarterback, a guy that means so much to us if there’s a possibility [for him to play] while not being able to risk him. And that’s where we’re at with that.”

Stafford has completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 1,928 yards with eight touchdowns and eight interceptions so far this season.

In confirmed injury news, McVay said the Rams will activate running back Kyren Williams and guard Coleman Shelton off injured reserve to play in Sunday’s game. A fifth-round pick in this year’s draft, Williams has not yet played after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the preseason.