Mecole Hardman ruled out for Week 10

For the first time since entering the league in 2019, receiver Mecole Hardman will miss a game due to injury.

The Chiefs have ruled Hardman out for Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars. Hardman did not practice this week with an abdominal injury.

Hardman’s absence could mean a bigger role for receiver Kadarius Toney, who made his Chiefs debut last week after coming over in a midseason trade from the Giants.

Hardman has caught 25 passes for 297 yards with four touchdowns this season. He’s also taken four carries for 31 yards with a pair of TDs.

Last week, he had a season-highs with six catches and 79 yards in the 20-17 overtime victory over Tennessee.

The Chiefs have also listed running back Jerick McKinnon (shoulder/knee/hamstring) as questionable. He was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices but was limited on Friday.