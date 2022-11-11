NFL announces annual “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration”

USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes, the NFL gets it wrong. Sometimes, the NFL gets it right. Every once in a while, the NFL knocks it out of the park.

The league announced on Friday an annual John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration. It will include tributes on CBS, Fox, and NBC during the three games played on November 24. Each network will select a “Madden Player of the Game,” and each field will have a “John Madden Thanksgiving” logo at the 25-yard lines.

All players will have helmet stickers with an image of John Madden raising a first.

John Madden called 20 Thanksgiving games. The press release announcing the new celebration begins with this quote from the Hall of Fame coach, who died on December 28, 2021: “There’s no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game. There are just certain things that go together; the turkey, the family, the tradition, football. . . And we have it all today.”

From now all, we’ll have all of that and a reminder of what Thanksgiving and football meant to John Madden, and a reminder of what John Madden meant to Thanksgiving and football.