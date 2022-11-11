Raheem Morris: Sean McVay facing great adversity and great opportunity

Getty Images

The Rams enter Week 10 with a 3-5 record and that’s uncharted water for the team under head coach Sean McVay.

This season is the first time that the Rams have had a losing record since McVay was hired in 2017 and the team’s sustained struggles make it hard to see a quick fix to what’s been wrong with them so far this year. This week also finds quarterback Matthew Stafford in the concussion protocol, so it’s not hard to understand why McVay said this week that he’s facing the most adversity he’s faced since coming to Los Angeles.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was asked at a press conference if he agreed with McVay’s take. Morris joked that McVay’s been “extremely spoiled” before agreeing that “it certainly is” the highest level of adversity the coach has faced, but added that there’s an upside to the tough situation.

“But it’s a great opportunity for you to get that coach speak out and to go act on those things, to show mental toughness, to show the will to fight back, to show all those things that we want to be, to show our attacking mentality, to show how we’re not going to just lay down for anybody,” Morris said.

The Rams will get a chance to show that they can take advantage of that opportunity against the Cardinals this Sunday.