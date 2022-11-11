Report: MRI confirms torn Achilles for Donte Jackson

Getty Images

An MRI confirmed Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson tore his Achilles on Thursday night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It comes as no surprise as Achilles’ injuries are easily diagnosed, but it brings an unfortunate end to Jackson’s 2022 season.

Jackson exited the fourth quarter of the team’s 25-15 win over the Falcons.

He finishes the season with 35 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown and three passes defensed in eight games this season. Jackson signed a three-year, $35 million contract to remain with the team this offseason.

Jackson’s absence will lead to bigger roles for CJ Henderson and Keith Taylor alongside Jaycee Horn.