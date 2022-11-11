Seahawks expect Darrell Taylor to play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Seahawks have played without linebacker Darrell Taylor the last couple of weeks, but it looks like he’ll be back on the field this Sunday.

Taylor made the trip to Munich to face the Buccaneers despite having a groin injury that’s kept him on the sideline and has been listed as a full participant in practice all week. On Friday, head coach Pete Carroll said at a press conference that Taylor looks ready to go for Week 10.

Taylor has 13 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in eight appearances this season.

The Seahawks did not reveal their full injury report yet, but they have only had one player out of practice this week — linebacker Cullen Gillaspia — so it does not look like they’ll have to do much shuffling of their lineup on Sunday.