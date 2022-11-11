Stephen Jones makes it clear Cowboys will pursue OBJ

Getty Images

The Cowboys are officially in play for OBJ.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones made it clear that his team will indeed try to put a blue star on the helmet of Odell Beckham, Jr.

“Well, first of all, we’ve always emphasized around here that player acquisition’s 365 days a year,” Jones said. “Certainly, we played against Odell most of his career when he was with the Giants, and he’s one of those guys that, he can hurt you and I know he made a bunch of big plays against us. And he’s a free agent out there and certainly a guy that you have to be looking into in terms of how he could make our team better. Obviously, what he did for the Rams last year and their Super Bowl run, it was huge and gets to the game and it looks like he’s gonna have a MVP-type performance, and then he has the unfortunate injury.

“But, certainly, we’re always open to making our team better. To have a guy like Odell Beckham if he’s recovered from his knee, which it sounds like he has, is a great way to make your team better. So it’s natural that we would have interest in that. And certainly, like any free agent, he can go anywhere he wants in terms of all 32. But we want to make our compelling case. And certainly at the end of the day it’s about business as well. So we’ll just roll up our sleeves and see if there’s an opportunity for us to put a star on Odell’s helmet.”

The comments suggest that the effort to sign Beckham hasn’t actually begun. Given Sunday’s report from Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that Beckham expects to be cleared this week, it’s probably time to start the pursuit of OBJ. Before someone else beats them to it.

And it would make sense for the Cowboys to enter the chase. The last time he played the Cowboys, in 2020 with the Browns, he scored three touchdowns. As a rookie, he made one of the most memorable catches in league history.