Steve Wilks plans to stick with P.J. Walker, will continue to evaluate Mayfield and Darnold

November 11, 2022
P.J. Walker appears to have done enough to keep his job as the Panthers’ starting quarterback.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said today that he anticipates Walker starting the Panthers’ next game, November 20 against the Ravens. Wilks indicated that he was pleased with Walker’s performance in Thursday night’s win over the Falcons.

However, Wilks added that Walker’s status as the starter is only “as I stand here today,” and that he will continue to evaluate the Panthers’ other quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

Walker is far from an elite NFL starting quarterback, but he’s finding ways to help the Panthers win, which is something few quarterbacks have done in Carolina recently: Over their last 51 games, the Panthers are 4-3 with Walker as their starting quarterback and 9-35 with all other starting quarterbacks.

As long as the Panthers are winning, it’s going to be very hard to justify pulling Walker. But a bad game against the Ravens could lead to Mayfield or Darnold getting the next start.

  1. Anyone that has watched Walker play knows he is terrible. With that said not sure who is the least terrible of the group.

  2. Hope they stick with him the rest of the year regardless of performance. Find out if he’s the man for the job. You already know the other two guys are out at the end of the year.

  3. I love PJ’s XFL to prime time story arc and I root for him all the way because he’s from my home town….but….Come on, love the guy, but he’s a third string that hopefully hangs around the league because he seems like the hardest working guy in the room. With that said, both Baker and Darnold deserve a hefty dose of humble pie. Steve Wilks is a broken clock but even those are right twice a day.

  4. PJ walker has 117 passing yards combined for the last 2 games which means he’s averaging 58.5 passing yds/game over that timespan sure inspires confidence. It wasn’t quite enoug to lose last week though.

  5. I understand the decision. From Wilks position he is auditioning for a job. If Mayfield is in there the media would be giving him all the credit. As it stands the guy is proving again that he is an elite defensive coach and he can win with a below average NFL QB. Good for him.

  6. Imagine Steve Wilks looking at his QB room with PJ Walker,Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Although,Wilks is leaning towards starting the head parking lot attendant guy working outside of Bank of America Stadium at QB.

