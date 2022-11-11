Steve Wilks plans to stick with P.J. Walker, will continue to evaluate Mayfield and Darnold

Getty Images

P.J. Walker appears to have done enough to keep his job as the Panthers’ starting quarterback.

Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said today that he anticipates Walker starting the Panthers’ next game, November 20 against the Ravens. Wilks indicated that he was pleased with Walker’s performance in Thursday night’s win over the Falcons.

However, Wilks added that Walker’s status as the starter is only “as I stand here today,” and that he will continue to evaluate the Panthers’ other quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

Walker is far from an elite NFL starting quarterback, but he’s finding ways to help the Panthers win, which is something few quarterbacks have done in Carolina recently: Over their last 51 games, the Panthers are 4-3 with Walker as their starting quarterback and 9-35 with all other starting quarterbacks.

As long as the Panthers are winning, it’s going to be very hard to justify pulling Walker. But a bad game against the Ravens could lead to Mayfield or Darnold getting the next start.