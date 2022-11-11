T.J. Watt says he’ll play against Saints: I feel very, very good about the week I’ve had

While the Steelers haven’t officially activated edge rusher T.J. Watt off of injured reserve, it sounds like that move is coming at some point in the next two days.

Watt told reporters on Friday that he will play in Sunday’s game against the Saints. Both Watt and head coach Mike Tomlin expressed optimism earlier in the week that the edge rusher would play for the first time sine Week One.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Watt said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I feel very, very good about the week that I’ve had.”

Watt has been out with a pectoral muscle injury and a knee injury that required surgery.

Last year’s AP defensive player of the year, Watt had six total tackles with three tackles for loss, an interception, and a sack in the season-opening victory over Cincinnati.

  1. Err on the side of caution as there is not point injuring it more severely. Steelers are not making the playoffs

