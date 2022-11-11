Teddy Bridgewater, Terron Armstead questionable for Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins may need to bump Skylar Thompson up to the No. 2 quarterback job on Sunday.

The team listed Teddy Bridgewater as questionable to play against the Browns. Bridgewater popped up on the injury report on Thursday as a full participant with a knee injury, but drew the questionable tag after a limited practice on Friday.

Left tackle Terron Armstead is also listed as questionable. He’s been a regular on the injury report in recent weeks, but has not missed any games because of his toe and calf injuries.

Tight end Hunter Long (concussion) is the only Dolphins player ruled out. Tight end Tanner Conner (knee) and offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle, calf) are listed as questionable.