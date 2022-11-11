Titans will see how it goes with Ryan Tannehill, but Jeffery Simmons is out

Getty Images

The Titans will be missing their top defensive lineman against the Broncos on Sunday, but there’s hope that they’ll have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back in the lineup.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Tannehill was a limited participant in Friday’s practice. He practiced all three days this week after missing the last two games with an ankle injury and Vrabel said that the Titans will see how things go heading into Sunday.

While the Titans are leaving the light on for Tannehill, they won’t be doing the same for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Simmons has played through an ankle injury that kept him from practicing in recent weeks, but he won’t be able to so this week.

Simmons has been ruled out along with safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), linebacker Zach Cunningham (elbow), and defensive back Josh Thompson (knee), so the Titans will be looking for several players to step up on the defensive side of the ball.