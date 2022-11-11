Tom Brady elaborates on his belief that the Buccaneers are lacking in effort

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sparked a mini-controversy by offering critical comments about the team’s effort in 2022.

“Correcting our mistakes, improving our effort — which, that’s probably the most embarrassing part of our team is our effort level on game day, and that’s something we better fix,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast.

Coach Todd Bowles disagreed with that characterization, saying the struggles don’t flow from lack of effort.

During a Friday press conference, Brady was asked about his “effort” commentary.

“What can we control?” Brady said. “We can certainly control our attitude, our effort. I think everything has been below the line this year. We’re 4-5. . . . I don’t think there’s any reason to be happy about anything we’ve done. Obviously, we’re not playing to our standards – we’re not there from an effort standpoint, execution standpoint, emotional standpoint. We’ve got to figure it out – this is a good place to do it.”

They’ll be trying to do it in Germany, against the Seahawks. It’s a critical game for both teams. They’re each in first place in their respective divisions, and they’re each trying to stay there.