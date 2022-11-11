Tom Brady says he has no regrets about un-retiring

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 11, 2022, 6:20 PM EST
US Football League NFL plays in Munich
Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady briefly retired this offseason, and when he later un-retired he surely thought his team would be better than 4-5 at this point in the season. But Brady says he has no second thoughts about his decision.

Zero, no. Definitely not,” Brady said, via ESPN. “I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

The good news for Brady and the Buccaneers is that they’re in the NFC South, where 4-5 is good enough for first place. Given how bad the division is, the Bucs are likely to be hosting a playoff game in Tampa Bay in January — which will be the 48th postseason game in Brady’s career, by far the most in NFL history.

And once the Bucs are in the playoffs, anything can happen. For as rough a first half of this season as the Bucs have had, they could have an ending that will make Brady very glad he returned.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Tom Brady says he has no regrets about un-retiring

  2. If Brady somehow, some way, pulls an 8th ring out of his arse.. I will breakdown and buy a Brady jersey.

  5. He’s either lying through his teeth or a total narcissist. How can he have no regrets despite the incredible amount of turmoil it caused his family?

  6. The team looks like a shell of themselves, but you think that even now, anyone really wants to run into Tom Brady in the playoffs?

  10. Not many can recall the names of Babe Ruth’s wives. If football is still around in 2100, Tom Brady will be remembered for his achievements & career longevity, not his failed marriage.

  11. How can he have no regrets despite the incredible amount of turmoil it caused his family?
    ———-
    Because it shined a light on the truth. If his marriage depends on accepting his wife’s edict to be a stay at home dad and not go to work… that isn’t much of a relationship. Is it? The kids will be fine, that was never a part of the equation (even though it was suggested at one point, then abandoned). The marriage was over. How would he feel if she divorced him later on, and he missed his last chance(s) to spin it? Luckily he played.

  12. Why does every story have to be about Brady when I’m a 4 time MVP. Many NFL fans may call him the GOAT but those same fans call me a goat. So all the conversation and articles should be about me, not him.

  13. Good for him. He’s got his health and his kids love and respect, can get any woman he wants.

  14. Reading the article carefully reveals his no regrets comment is not about his family, kids, marriage, etc. He directly says “I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things.” He does not refer to his marriage, kid or anything some of the comments are saying.

    Wish people would read before judgement. His personal life is none of our business.

  15. Forget that she was a super model, you left your wife and kids to enjoy experiencing a total melt down in ability.

    If you’re telling the truth you’re as bad a person as many think.

  19. you wont publish this but ask him, how is doing now that he lost between $200-$450 million to FTX? Additionally, ask him if the FTX investment was the source of the argument with Gisele?

  20. No matter how beautiful her eyes, the long legs, the great figure……there’s somebody somewhere sick of her *stuff.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.