Tom Brady says he has no regrets about un-retiring

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady briefly retired this offseason, and when he later un-retired he surely thought his team would be better than 4-5 at this point in the season. But Brady says he has no second thoughts about his decision.

“Zero, no. Definitely not,” Brady said, via ESPN. “I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

The good news for Brady and the Buccaneers is that they’re in the NFC South, where 4-5 is good enough for first place. Given how bad the division is, the Bucs are likely to be hosting a playoff game in Tampa Bay in January — which will be the 48th postseason game in Brady’s career, by far the most in NFL history.

And once the Bucs are in the playoffs, anything can happen. For as rough a first half of this season as the Bucs have had, they could have an ending that will make Brady very glad he returned.