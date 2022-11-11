Tony Pollard: I definitely can do more

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 11, 2022, 8:38 AM EST
SPORTS-FBN-ENGEL-COLUMN-FT
Getty Images

The Cowboys have made clear that as long as Ezekiel Elliott is healthy, Tony Pollard will be nothing more than a backup running back. But Pollard thinks he can carry as big a load as the Cowboys will give him.

Asked about Cowboys running backs coach Skip Peete saying 30 snaps is Pollard’s max before he loses a step, Pollard disagreed.

I definitely can do more” than 30 snaps, Pollard said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m pretty sure he didn’t mean exactly a 30-play cutoff.”

This actually isn’t even debatable: Pollard is right and Peete is wrong. Pollard doesn’t get many opportunities to play more than 30 snaps in a game because the Cowboys give Elliott most of the snaps, but when Pollard does play more than 30 snaps he plays very well late in the game. In the Cowboys’ game against the Lions this year Pollard played 41 snaps, and his 41st snap was a 25-yard run. In the Cowboys’ game against the 49ers two years ago Pollard played 52 snaps, and his 52nd snap was a 40-yard touchdown.

But Pollard isn’t complaining.

“Whatever they ask me to do, whatever they need me to do, I got it,” Pollard said.

And if the Cowboys ask Pollard to do more, he’ll do more.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Tony Pollard: I definitely can do more

  2. If Mr. Jones says you can only do 30 snaps a game then that’s all you’ll get and like it. Zeke needs to eat

  5. Isn’t this Pollard’s last year on his contract??? Would you put it past Jerry that he is telling them to limit snaps to do one or two things: A) Protect his health for him becoming fulltime back next year (given that they could trade or release Elliott for a lower dead cap hit) and B) Depress his value so they can re-sign him for less?

    Maybe its crazy, but it is JJ we are talking about. But everyone watching this situation knows that pollard is the dude, and elliott is grotesquely overpaid.

  6. Tbh I think Pollard should be cool with how the Cowboys are using him. They aren’t running him into the ground and unless he throws a fit about not being able to get enough carries he should be one of the few backs who is healthy and has enough tread on the tires to get a good second contract because he is prolly one of the few backs in FA a team wud want to sign to be the starter if they don’t have anyone.

  8. Pollard is not a backup. It’s near a 50/50 split as far as touches go. Plus, I don’t care what Pollard says, if you watch the YouTube video “Sounds of the game” where they record players talking on the sidelines, Pollard was definitely gassed after that last TD run. He came to the sidelines and said he was done.

  9. A) His team is winning. B) He’s making a difference when called upon. C) His career longevity is almost certainly being extended. Pollard has the smarts to know that the “star” should remain on the helmet, and the team reaching its overall objectives is the most important matter. Kudos to someone who is not all about himself.

  10. Zeke will have an NFL job linger than most of us think because Zeke is an elite pass blocker and almost just as good as a relief valve.

  11. Pollard should be the #1 back. Zeke has too many miles on him at this point. Just my take on it…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.