Bears activate Byron Pringle

Getty Images

Wide receiver Byron Pringle is back on the Bears’ active roster.

Pringle injured his calf against the Texans in Week Three and went on injured reserve a few days later. The team announced on Saturday that Pringle has been activated and he will be available for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Pringle signed with the Bears as a free agent this offseason and had three catches for 33 yards in the first three weeks of the year.

In addition to activating Pringle, the Bears also announced that they have promoted defensive end Gerri Green and cornerback Harrison Hand from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Both players will revert back to the practice squad after the game is over.