Brandon Staley: Where we’re headed wasn’t compatible with Jerry Tillery’s goals

Getty Images

The Chargers waived 2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery on Thursday, but that reportedly wasn’t their only chance to part ways with him this season.

Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports that the Chargers received trade offers for Tillery before the trade deadline, but they chose to hold onto him as depth on the defensive line for the second half of the season. Tillery played in seven games as a reserve for the Chargers this season.

On Friday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was asked why the team shifted its position on Tillery less than two weeks after the trade deadline. Staley’s answer hinted at friction between Tillery and the team about the role that the Chargers had in mind for him.

“Competing visions for the role moving forward and it just became clear that it wasn’t going to be a fit anymore,” Staley said. “Where we’re headed as a team wasn’t going to be compatible with Jerry and where he’s trying to go.”

Tillery’s departure comes after Austin Johnson suffered a season-ending knee injury and leaves the Chargers with five defensive linemen on the 53-man roster, but it’s clear they’re more comfortable being thin up front than they were with moving forward with Tillery.