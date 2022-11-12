Cardinals put Rodney Hudson on IR

Getty Images

Cardinals center Rodney Hudson has missed the last five games with a knee injury and he’ll miss at least four more before he has a chance to return to action.

The Cardinals put Hudson on injured reserve on Saturday. Hudson also missed five games for the Cardinals last season, so his two years in Arizona have not gone as planned.

Billy Price has been starting in place of Hudson in recent games.

The Cardinals signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the active roster as Matt Prater continues to deal with a hip injury and they elevated offensive lineman Rashaad Coward fromthe practice squad. He’ll revert back after Arizona faces the Rams.

Safety Charles Washington was activated from injured reserve to round out the day’s moves.