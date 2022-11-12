Cowboys promote Qadree Ollison, Dakoda Shepley

Getty Images

The Cowboys listed running back Ezekiel Elliott as questionable to play against the Packers on Sunday and they made a move to shore up their depth in the backfield on Saturday.

The team announced that they have promoted running back Qadree Ollison for the game in Green Bay. Guard Dakoda Shepley has also been elevated and both players will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Ollison was called up with Elliott out of action in Week Eight. He played two offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in the Dallas win.

Tony Pollard and Malik Davis are on the 53-man roster along with Elliott. The team has typically kept three running backs active for games this season.