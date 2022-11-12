Eagles rule out Josh Jobe, Avonte Maddox

Getty Images

The Eagles ruled out cornerbacks Avonte Maddox and Josh Jobe for Monday Night Football. Both have hamstring injuries that kept them out of practice all week.

Cornerback Josiah Scott (ankle) returned to a full practice Saturday and does not have a designation.

Scott will fill in for Maddox in the slot.

Maddox has 27 tackles, an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble this season, while Jobe has played 109 special teams snaps but none on defense this season.

The absence of Jobe and Scott’s duties on defense likely mean Andre Chachere will see time on special teams while serving as a backup in the secondary. The Eagles added Chachere to the active roster this week.

Every other Eagles player is good to go for Sunday.