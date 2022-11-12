Is Josh McDaniels on the hot seat? Lose to the Colts, and maybe he will be

Posted by Mike Florio on November 12, 2022, 2:23 PM EST
Two weeks ago, as Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett faced potential replacement during his first year on the job if his team had lost to the Jaguars in London, a fairly well-connected league insider asked why Hackett is getting so much criticism, while Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gets a pass?

The easy answer at the time was that Hackett got his job before current ownership arrived. In Las Vegas, owner Mark Davis hired McDaniels. The idea of Davis firing McDaniels during or immediately after his first season seems like a stretch. Even for someone as unpredictable as Davis can be.

Since then, the Raiders suffered a shutout in New Orleans. Last Sunday, they blew another big lead, this time in Jacksonville. The team that lost to Hackett and the Broncos in London a week earlier.

And now here the Raiders are. At home again. For the first time since a Week Seven win over the Texans.

That was supposed to be the start of a post-bye surge. They went 1-4 through five difficult games to start the season, beating only the Broncos. With the schedule softening, the Raiders were supposed to be toughening up.

Enter the Colts. Only days after an unprecedented degree of self-inflicted turmoil, they’re coming to town with an overmatched quarterback, an unqualified and inexperienced head coach, a play caller who was getting Frank Reich’s dry cleaning three years ago, and an overall sense of confusion and dysfunction.

If the Raiders can’t win this one, how can McDaniels survive?

It would still be highly unlikely for McDaniels to get the heave-ho during the season. But he could be in grave danger of getting fired after 2022 ends, if he loses on Sunday.

Then what? Given the affinity and affection Mark Davis has for Jon Gruden, could anyone rule out a return?

It sounds crazy. But not as crazy as Colts owner Jim Irsay firing Reich and hiring Jeff Saturday.

If Saturday and the Colts upend the Raiders on Sunday, crazy could be arriving on Monday in Las Vegas.

  1. He should be on the HOT seat. He needs to run back to N.E. and just realize he doesn’t have what it takes to be a head coach.

  4. The Indy Dolts beat the KC Chefs, so they can beat the LV Raiduhs, theoretically. But McDaniels is not goong anywhere: FACT: because Mark Davis cannot afford to pay him not to coach. He is safe for another year at the very least.

  5. Top to bottom the organization needs a fresh start. Even the owner should go but that won’t happen and at least he’s not like the clown in Washington.

    You can’t fail THAT many times. Mark Davis is clueless as to the hiring process (not that many of the other owners aren’t too).

    Raiders fans should at least take solace in knowing the Carr era is ending.

    Trading Adams has to be objective No.1 in a rebuild., if that’s possible. I see his contract has a lot of money guarantees coming in March 2023 so it might make sense to try and get a second round pick for him. A first is unlikely with the huge salaries.

  7. Boy, what a disappointment he’s been. And the AFC west exempting The Fighting Patrick Mahomes’.

  8. The other reason that can’t be overlooked is that Hackett has had multiple standalone games in primetime for the whole world to see, while McDaniels has been failing over there in local obscurity.

  11. Davis is the poorest owner in the NFL. There’s no way he blows it up this quickly. They’ve lost a lot of close games. They were stuck with Mayock’s roster after some ridiculous picks. Which is why they’re 28th in D. Carr has been Carr. Good, but never good enough. Now they signed his Fresno St buddy, so that’s an issue. New systems on both sides of the ball. Knee jerk fans want to blow it up after 9 games? Sorry, that’s just dumb.

  12. Don’t worry. The Colts won’t easily let anybody lose to them, currently constituted.

  13. I hope the Colts win this one. Not because I’m a Colts fan but because if they win it will drive the media insane.

  14. He’s getting 2 seasons at minimum in Vegas.

    Doubtful Mark Davis will fire him and be willing to pay 3 separate head coaches at the time same. Plus Davis knows the Raiders will not be an appealing job at all if he fires McDaniels after just 1 season, especially if Carr is still around.

  15. While I cannot speak on behalf of the organization, as a Patriots fan, I would be happy to take Josh back. We are looking for an experienced offensive coordinator, with three Super Bowl rings in that position. Matty P can go back to his consulting job, or whatever he did last year.

  16. I agree with those who say Davis needs to go, he does. He’s a bigger issue than McDaniels. The Raiders were worse with Chucky.

    I theorized that LV would trade for Mac. LV will have an early draft pick now. Could they draft a QB and tolerate waiting for QB to blossom? I still don’t think so. So I still like the Mac theory… but maybe the GM doesn’t want to tie himself to a QB who needs McDaniels. So I say Mac or Minshew. Minshew is a cheaper investment and not dependent on system. Raiders could then draft game changing best defensive player, since the top of draft will be all QBs.

