Jahan Dotson set to play on Monday night, no official word on Chase Young

The Commanders will have wide receiver Jahan Dotson back in the lineup against the Eagles on Monday night, but it doesn’t sound like defensive end Chase Young will be activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Dotson has not played since Week Four because of a hamstring injury, but he practiced all week and is off the team’s final injury report.

Young has been practicing for the last couple of weeks, but has not been activated yet. On Saturday, head coach Ron Rivera sounded like Young’s return from the torn ACL he suffered on November 14 last year will come at some other point in the future.

“We won’t play him unless we feel he’s ready to roll,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “There are some things he’s not comfortable doing. … You can see his frustration because he wants it to happen now.”

Linebacke Cole Holcomb (foot), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring), and running back J.D. McKissic (neck) will not play. Center Tyler Larsen (back) and guard Andrew Norwell (groin) are listed as questionable.