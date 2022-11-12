Minkah Fitzpatrick out, T.J. Watt in for Steelers vs. Saints

Getty Images

The Steelers are getting T.J. Watt back on Sunday against the Saints, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be at full strength on defense.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has been ruled out of Sunday’s game because he has appendicitis, the team announced.

Meanwhile, the Steelers officially activated Watt from injured reserve, meaning he’ll play for the first time since suffering a pectoral injury in Week One. Watt, one of the NFL’s best pass rushers, said this week that he expects to be at full strength and good to go against the Saints.

The Steelers also placed cornerback William Jackson III on injured reserve and elevated safety Elijah Riley to the active roster for Sunday’s game.