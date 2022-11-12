Robert Quinn not thrilled about possibly playing 18 games without a bye

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 12, 2022, 1:29 PM EST
Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn could play 18 games this season, thanks to getting traded from the Bears to the Eagles after the Eagles’ bye, but before the Bears’ bye. Quinn isn’t thrilled about that possibility.

“That’s not really a record I’m looking for ― 18 games and no bye week,” Quinn said, via Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal. “Come on, man. You can borrow my pads if you want to do that. I mean, 18 weeks, no bye week, Year 12. It’s a heck of an adjustment, and in a new city.”

Playing 18 games in one season was impossible for most of NFL season, but it wouldn’t actually be an NFL record. The NFL record for games played in a season is 19, set by four players on the Frankford Yellow Jackets in the 1920s, when teams could set their own schedules and Frankford typically played more games than the rest of the league.

When the NFL played 16 games over 17 weeks, several players played in 17 games in a season, including Emmanuel Sanders with the Broncos and 49ers in 2019 and Jerry Rice with the Raiders and Seahawks in 2004. No player has played 18 games in a season since 1930, but Quinn — along with Dean Marlowe, who was traded from Atlanta to Buffalo — has a chance to do it this year.

  1. Does he get another million for a game check.. If so can you sign me up. I once worked 6 months without a vacation. And I wasn’t making a million dollar game check.

  2. Hes literally making millions of Dollars playing only 18 games what about people that work everyday on a crap job and have nothing to show for it. Heck I work sometimes 120 hrs a week and I cannot afford to “Make it rain” I can’t even “Make it drizzle” and these athletes drives $200k vehicles meanwhile I drive some 20 year old truck that breaks down ever 50 miles……..

    But I can’t rush a passer and my spin move doesn’t work so I get why he makes more than me.

  3. I worked through the covid year , two jobs 60 hours a week with no vacation . Cry me a river. Pro Athletes today are soft and mentally frail.

  4. I work really hard too, but I realize my desk job has absolutely nothing to do with Robert Quinn’s situation.

  7. Pro athletes are not soft… Some of you are morons and jealous that you don’t make millions. You’re the soft ones…

  11. Most games are one hour. I heard once that the average play is six seconds. I think he only plays one way so half the total snaps. Let’s just say 50 snaps at 6 seconds. That’s 300 seconds which Isnt even 5 minutes. Let’s be wild and say 6-8 minutes playing time Damn man you can handle that????

  12. All these people complaining about working without any time off well you took that job so that’s on you. They say football game feels like coming out of a car crash try doing that 18 times a year on top of working out 2 to 3 hours a day almost every day of the week. Every job has its challenges and if you were the one expected to play 18 games without a bye week you would say the same thing as him. And yes I agree players are overpaid but that’s the market for them these days. If you don’t like how much they’re being paid don’t watch

  14. It’s never surprising how much some commenters seem to actively despise the players they love to watch play for them. He has a legitimate concern here, an extra game is an extra grind in an extremely physical game. This would be a pretty unwelcome surprise to any player (or worker).

