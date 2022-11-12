Roger Goodell: NFL plans “at least” a game a year in Germany for four years, maybe more

Getty Images

The Buccaneers and Seahawks will play the NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany on Sunday, but it won’t even be close to the last.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said today that the league’s current plan to play a game a year for the next four years in Germany is only the bare minimum, and that more may be coming.

Goodell said at a fan forum in Munich that the plan is for “at least” four games in four years, according to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

Goodell added that he wouldn’t be surprised if the league expands from that initial plan, given what a good response the league has had from German fans. NFL officials have said ticket demand for Sunday’s game in Munich exceeded expectations.

Tomorrow’s game at Allianz Arena in Munich will be followed by a 2023 game in Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, and both stadiums have already contracted with the NFL to host at least one more game beyond that. Between the NFL’s ambitions in Germany and in London, it won’t be surprising if American viewers soon see a time when there’s an early-morning game from Europe on most NFL Sundays.