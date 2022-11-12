Sean McVay is happy with Cam Akers

Posted by Mike Florio on November 12, 2022, 2:02 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Rams running back Cam Akers started the season in the doghouse. Then, he wanted out. It appeared he’d get his wish. After a failed effort to trade him (they didn’t refuse offers — they were desperately trying to unload him), Akers is back in the fold.

He had five carries for only three yards last Sunday against the Rams, in his first game since Week Five. He was on the field for 11 snaps, 19 percent of the total offensive players.

This week, Akers could get more work, especially with Malcolm Brown out with a hamstring injury.

“He’s done good,” coach Sean McVay told reporters on Friday regarding Akers. “He’s done everything that we’ve asked. I thought when he ended up coming back last week, we had already had a good amount of the preparation done, but he ended up doing a great job towards the latter part of it with what he could control. I thought he contributed. He’s had a really good week, he’s practiced well, he’s done a great job in meetings. You can’t ask of anything other than the things that Cam’s done.”

Akers had a promising rookie season. Last year, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon before training camp. He nevertheless returned late in the regular season, and he played in the postseason.

He was expected to have a major impact this year. Who knows? He still could. He has shown he has the talent. As the issues that were clouding his relationship with the team seem to subside, maybe he’ll have another late-season surge, like he did in 2020.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Sean McVay is happy with Cam Akers

  1. Three years into his NFL career, for all the attention this player has gotten, he has accomplished very little.

    Rams have very little at the RB position. McVay just doesn’t want to say that.

  2. Even a top RB would struggle behind that line, let alone one who appears to have lost his burst since his Achilles injury.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.