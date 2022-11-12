Tyler Lockett pushes back against criticism for avoiding a hit

Posted by Mike Florio on November 12, 2022, 9:21 AM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett is taking flak for not taking a hit on Sunday. On Friday from Germany, Lockett hit back.

The issue arose in the second quarter of the game against the Cardinals. On third and 16, Lockett caught a pass from quarterback Geno Smith. Lockett was 10 yards short of the line to gain. He ran toward it, deliberately falling a yard or two short as multiple defenders converged.

Fans who don’t have to deal with the consequences of, for example, moving in one direction while being hit by two players moving in the other direction, criticized Lockett.

“This was like one of the first times I fell short of a [first] down and everybody just thinks I always fall short,” Lockett said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “I just think, for me, people don’t understand how physical the game of football is or how physical it can be. Yeah, you can take hits or you can choose not to take hits. When I was in college — I told you guys this before — one of my coaches, Andre Coleman, was like, ‘Look at Torry Holt. Look at Isaac Bruce. They catch what they can, they get what they could get and then they get down.’

“A lot of people could call you soft or whatever the case is, but they don’t understand the things that we see when you’re done playing football. When people talk about CTE or people talk about injuries and having to get all these different surgeries after they’re done. Everybody wants you to put your body on the line. For what? Your entertainment? Your amusement, whatever? For us, we put our bodies on the line every single day and so just because you don’t make a first down doesn’t mean whatever the stuff is that people say.”

He’s absolutely right. But he also said that, in this specific case, he didn’t take the hit because he believed he’d gotten as far as he needed to get.

“I thought I had the first down, you know what I mean?” Lockett said. “I don’t see the yellow line like everyone else gets to see. So on TV, I get it. But they make TV easier for anybody to know. What’s the first down? They’ve just got to get to that yellow line. For me, I just made a mistake. I didn’t get the first down. I should have got the first down. Things could have been different, but I did it, you learn from it, you keep it moving. But this game is also about durability and if you’re not able to go because you’re not healthy, then it’s the next man up. So I try not to get too caught up in it because people don’t know the injuries I’ve been dealing with, like when we talked about the last couple of weeks and all that type of stuff. They’re just like, ‘You should have done this, this and this.’ So you’ve just got to take it with a grain of salt, but you can’t please anybody, especially the Internet.”

It’s a shame that Lockett had to defend himself. But he’s right. Fans want to be entertained, amused, satisfied, etc. And that’s before considering the impact of a given play on someone’s fantasy team.

If we’ve learned nothing else over the last decade, it’s that supposed “business decisions” made by players are also “medical decisions.” A player has to make a quick assessment in real time as to whether to risk taking a hit and getting injured or live to play another down.

And it’s definitely not a matter of courage. Anyone who puts on a uniform and steps onto the field has more of it than 99.99 percent of the population.

Maybe that’s the first question those who choose to criticize players for passing on getting blasted should ask themselves.

Would I take that hit?

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Tyler Lockett pushes back against criticism for avoiding a hit

  1. I actually think most fans would take the bargain of being paid millions and millions of dollars to have to take hits. It’s just that we are not talented enough to be offered that deal.

  2. I think Lockett is a really good player but Kittle or Deebo would not have gone down that easy. It’s not about the fans, it’s about your team. If you are thinking about your health you are ignoring the fact that your teammates are putting themselves on the line to win.

  3. Tyler Lockett is talented as hell. And skinny. The more hits he takes, the more likely he’ll be injured and out of the lineup. That will hurt the team a hell of a lot more than him missing a few yards because he gets down rather than smash into a guy that outweighs him by 30-60lbs. This isn’t just a smart medical or business decision, it’s a smart football decision. It’s important to remember, he still makes tough catches over the middle knowing he’s going to take a hit. He doesn’t alligator arm stuff, he just avoids unnecessary hits.

  5. No, Tyler. You are paid ten+ million a year to catch the ball, not to “protect yourself”. If you continue to make business decisions like this, you will be retired.

  6. He signed up to play professional football and part of that means there will be times that physical contact is necessary. This isn’t the first time he’s done this. There is a video on the web of him going down on his own time after time. If I was a Hawks fan I’d have had enough of watching that by now. It’s ridiculous.

  8. There’s a difference between trying to minimize contact and avoiding it altogether. Lockett does the latter, sometimes to comical effect.
    Which is his choice, but I can’t see how this would go well in their locker room when others are willing to put their body at greater risk for the goals of the team. It’s an interesting argument, but Lockett is a bad example to use because of how exaggerated his tactics are to avoid hits.
    There’s a line between team interests and personal ones that every player needs to walk to be effective players, that entails a balance between being reckless and selfish about their health.
    Tyler Lockett just slides short before approaching that line…

  9. As someone who has watched him over the years, don’t apologize for anything Tyler, it’s been a privilege watching you play

  10. “Everybody wants you to put your body on the line. For what? Your entertainment? Your amusement, whatever?”
    ______________

    Tyler is exactly correct. There are way too many people who believe that the players are gladiators. These “fans” salivate over broken bones and concussions. The only reason that they watch is for the body breaking hits. They care nothing about the beauty of athletic competition.

  11. He said he thought he had the first down. He was mistaken. Stuff happens. Lockett is a terrific player. He would start for every team in the league.

  12. What the article fails to mention is that he took a monster hit on a first down catch later in the game which also drew a 15 yard personal foul. It was on a 3rd and long too, and ended up being a 27 yard gain with the penalty.

  13. Football fans, some TV analysts and even coaches confuse tactics and strategy. The broad strategy for any team is to win but the larger strategic aim is to keep as may talented players healthy for as long as they can which means sometimes employing a tactic that addresses a short-term goal but is within the scope of the overall strategy. All players are different. A big tight end may be able to take hit after hit and stay on the field, but a wiry, quick wide receiver may not be able to, so their tactics for gaining yardage may be different. The wide receiver needs to stay on the field when called upon to gain large chunks of yardage/ If he is forced off the field because he took a big hit to gain one-more yard it may have hurt in the short term , but the player will be around to make the big play which is what he is paid to do. Critical thinking is absent in most fans who just want to watch demolition derby.

  16. So he wants to lecture the fans how violent the game is but he chooses (not forced) to play it in exchange for a lot of money. So basically you want to have it both ways. If you’re that scared of uh, “CTE” then you can always walk away chief. What is that? You won’t, oh ok.

  17. Look at all the running backs who look for contact their first few years and then spend the next few on IR before retiring averaging 3 YPC

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.