Vikings put Cam Dantzler on injured reserve

Vikings cornerback Cam Dantzler is going to miss the next stretch of games.

The Vikings ruled Dantzler out for Sunday’s game in Buffalo because of an ankle injury and he’ll miss at least three more contests before he’ll be back in their secondary. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dantzler is going on injured reserve Saturday.

Dantzler has started every game for the Vikings this season. He has 45 tackles, four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Rookie Akayleb Evans replaced Dantzler after he was hurt in last Sunday’s win over the Commanders. Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Kris Boyd, and Andrew Booth are other cornerback options in Minnesota.

UPDATE 3:18 p.m. ET: The Vikings announced the Dantzler move and that they’ve signed cornerback Duke Shelley to the active roster from the practice squad. They are also elevating tight end Nick Muse from the practice squad for the game.