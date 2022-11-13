AFC East now has Dolphins on top, Jets with tiebreaker over Bills, Patriots last

Getty Images

The AFC East race looks nothing like what anyone expected.

The Bills, who throughout this season have been the favorites not just to win their division but to win the Super Bowl, are currently sitting in third place in the AFC East.

The Dolphins, who improved to 7-3 with today’s win over the Browns, are currently the first-place team.

The Jets and Bills are both 6-3 and tied for second, but the Jets own the tiebreaker thanks to their head-to-head win over the Bills last week.

And the Patriots are in last place at 5-4. The Patriots haven’t finished in last place in the AFC East since 2000, when it was a five-team division and they finished fifth in Bill Belichick’s first season as head coach, before Tom Brady was their starting quarterback. It was a long time ago, but a last-place finish could be coming again.

The season is far from over and the Bills may still be the favorites to wind up on top. But the Bills in third place after Week 10 is a major surprise that no one saw coming before the season.