AFC East now has Dolphins on top, Jets with tiebreaker over Bills, Patriots last

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 13, 2022, 6:03 PM EST
NFL: NOV 13 Browns at Dolphins
Getty Images

The AFC East race looks nothing like what anyone expected.

The Bills, who throughout this season have been the favorites not just to win their division but to win the Super Bowl, are currently sitting in third place in the AFC East.

The Dolphins, who improved to 7-3 with today’s win over the Browns, are currently the first-place team.

The Jets and Bills are both 6-3 and tied for second, but the Jets own the tiebreaker thanks to their head-to-head win over the Bills last week.

And the Patriots are in last place at 5-4. The Patriots haven’t finished in last place in the AFC East since 2000, when it was a five-team division and they finished fifth in Bill Belichick’s first season as head coach, before Tom Brady was their starting quarterback. It was a long time ago, but a last-place finish could be coming again.

The season is far from over and the Bills may still be the favorites to wind up on top. But the Bills in third place after Week 10 is a major surprise that no one saw coming before the season.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “AFC East now has Dolphins on top, Jets with tiebreaker over Bills, Patriots last

  1. Phins look good – both both they & the Jets still have to go to Buffalo, and either would have to sweep this Buffalo team to retain their position.

    Not liking where the Bills are right now. But, it can be more fun when they have to fight, and probably better experience for the playoffs. Hoping for a run similar to what they did in ’20 after the Hail Murray.

  3. Simms must be eating lots of crow right now with how harsh he has been when talking about Tua. Go Fins!

  4. The AFC east is a horse race they are all neck and neck heading into the back stretch. With games left to be played against each other its gonna be a battle to see who wins the division.

  6. Lol!!

    Pats to beat the Jets next week and then what are people going to do?

    I am literally in tears!

  11. Pump those brakes a little – let’s put 3 more games in the rear view mirror for our AFC-E before anybody should start crowing about playoff seeding.
    And YES – I and a lot of folks know deep down the playoffs STILL go thru Buffalo…unless of course something drastic happens to the Bills. Miami seems to be a real threat IF Tua can stay healthy & if their Defense plays like they did today – fast & loose.
    The Jest’s & Patsy’s will both be playing for draft position by the end of this season & possibly spoiler.

  12. Pats have a chance now with a game left against Jets and Dolphins and 2 games left against the Bills. So if it’s going to happen, it needs to happen now. But it’s all there for the taking.

  14. Could be one of those situations that is the best thing for the Bills. Suffering through some adversity. Can help bring a team together. As we enter into the cooler months it will be interesting to see if the Dolphins implode.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.