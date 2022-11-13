Brian Daboll on benching Kenny Golladay: We wanted to go with Isaiah Hodgins

USA Today Sports

The Giants got wide receiver Kenny Golladay back in the lineup on Sunday after he missed four games with a knee injury, but he spent most of the day on the bench.

Golladay dropped a pass just before halftime of the 24-16 Giants win and he spent the second half watching from the bench. After the game, head coach Brian Daboll said that wide receivers coach Mike Groh let Golladay know that the Giants would be going with Isaiah Hodgins for the second half of the game.

Hodgins was claimed off of waivers on November 2, so this was his first game with the team and Daboll was asked if choosing him over Golladay meant that the veteran has blown his chance of getting back into the mix.

“I mean it’s after one game,” Daboll said at his postgame press conference. “You never know what can happen week to week. Go out there, try to have a good week of practice, and take it day by day.

Golladay said, via Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, that he’ll keep any comments about the benching to himself and that he’ll keep working because he doesn’t know why this season has gone so wrong for him. Given how well the Giants have done without getting much from Golladay, it’s fair to wonder if he’ll keep getting chances to show he can turn things around.