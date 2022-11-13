Buccaneers beat Seahawks in NFL’s first game in Germany

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 13, 2022, 12:22 PM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The NFL’s first game in Germany appeared to be a success for the league, with a large crowd of enthusiastic fans. It was certainly a success for the Buccaneers.

The Bucs got off to a great start and then held on through a thrilling fourth quarter to beat the Seahawks 21-16.

The win improves the Bucs to 5-5 and cements their status as the clear leaders in the NFC South. The Seahawks fall to 6-4, and although they remain in first place in the NFC West, this loss hurts.

Both teams had significant injuries late in the game, with Tampa Bay’s Leonard Fournette and Seattle’s Jordan Brooks both exiting the game in the fourth quarter. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Both quarterbacks played well but also had some notable mistakes. Tom Brady completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had an ugly fourth-quarter interception that let the Seahawks back into a game the Bucs had been controlling throughout. Geno Smith completed 23 of 33 passes for 275 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, but he did take three sacks and lose a costly fumble.

Seattle and Tampa Bay may both be hosting playoff games in January. They may even meet again in the postseason, and it would be good to see a game as entertaining as this one.

Buccaneers beat Seahawks in NFL's first game in Germany

  1. Well…that performance should squelch the “Geno for MVP” talk. Pete Carroll is no genius & he’s been fortunate with that weak early part of their schedule – let’s see how Seattle fairs the rest of this season.

  3. The first game I’ve seen this year where the Bucs offensive line looked good. Brady despite the goofy trick play looked a lot better than he has been that throw to Evans in the first was ridiculous. Bucs defense made Geno Smith look average with constant clogging up of the running lanes which stopped Walker and the play action game for the Seahawks. Germany got a good game on their first try oof sucks to be British I guess.

  8. I feel bad for Seattle fans.

    They should have had a true dynasty. But just got the one championship.

    It’s great to win the one. But the dismay and Despair must be tough to deal with on trying to figure out how the dynasty got away from them.

  11. Not about the game but the broadcast. Audio was awful.
    About the game – field conditions were awful.

