Buccaneers dominate Seahawks on both sides of the ball in first half in Munich

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 13, 2022, 10:49 AM EST
Seattle Seahawks v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers are dominating through 30 minutes in Munich, Germany, today.

Julio Jones and Leonard Fournette have both come alive and scored touchdowns today, and the Bucs’ defense has shut down Geno Smith and the Seahawks’ offense, and Tampa Bay leads 14-0 at halftime.

About the best thing that can be said about the Seahawks is their punter, Michael Dickson, has had an excellent game, twice pinning the Buccaneers deep in their own territory.

This has been a surprisingly strong season in Seattle and a surprisingly disappointing one in Tampa Bay, but if the first half is any indication, both teams are due for a reset. The Bucs look like the clearly superior team.

2 responses to “Buccaneers dominate Seahawks on both sides of the ball in first half in Munich

