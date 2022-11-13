Cameron Brate active for Buccaneers vs. Seahawks

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is ready to play for the first time in a month.

Brate is active for today’s early kickoff in Munich against the Seahawks, returning from a neck injury that has had him out since he suffered it on October 16 against the Steelers.

The Buccaneers’ inactives are TE Kyle Rudolph, DT Deadrin Senat, S Nolan Turner, WR Russell Gage, G Luke Goedeke, LB J.J. Russell and QB Kyle Trask.

The Seahawks’ inactives are RB Tony Jones, OT Jake Curran, DE L.J. Collier, DT Bryan Mone and S Teez Tabor.