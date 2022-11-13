Cardinals lead Rams 17-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The last time the Cardinals and Rams played at SoFi Stadium was the Wild Card round in January.

Sunday’s matchup in Los Angeles between the two three-win teams doesn’t carry nearly the same sizzle, especially with both quarterbacks out due to injury. But Arizona got a touchdown from James Conner and then turned a John Wolford fumble into a touchdown to go into the break up 17-3.

Conner punched in the TD from 4-yards out to cap a 13-play, 66-yard drive that took 6:31 off the clock with 1:56 left in the second quarter.

Then on Los Angeles’ ensuing drive, Arizona outside linebacker Myjai Sanders strip-sacked Wolford and J.J. Watt recovered the loose ball. Officials initially ruled it an incomplete pass, otherwise, Watt would’ve had a scoop-and-score. But with the clear recovery, the Cardinals had the ball after a review.

Colt McCoy hit receiver A.J. Green in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown to give Arizona a 17-3 lead.

With Kyler Murray out due to a hamstring injury, McCoy finished the first half 19-of-27 for 148 yards with a TD. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins already has 11 targets, catching seven of them for 58 yards.

Conner has 21 yards at eight carries.

On the other side, the Rams have utilized both Wolford and Bryce Perkins at QB with Stafford out while in the concussion protocol. The offense hasn’t done much of anything with just five first downs and 77 total yards. Wolford was 8-of-14 for 52 yards in the first half.

Allen Robinson has two catches for 21 yards. Cooper Kupp has three catches for -1 yard.

The Cardinals will have the ball first out of halftime.