CeeDee Lamb catches second TD today and has first 100-yard game this season

The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns in the offseason, crowning CeeDee Lamb as their No. 1 receiver. Lamb, who had the most catches and most yards for the team last season, has not necessarily played like a No. 1 receiver this season.

His 556 yards entering Sunday ranked only 17 in the league.

But Lamb has shredded the Packers for 10 catches, 135 yards and two touchdowns in three quarters today. His latest touchdown, a 35-yarder from Dak Prescott, has padded the Cowboys’ lead to 28-14 at the end of the third quarter.

Lamb’s last 100-yard day came on Halloween 2021 when he had six catches for 112 yards.

He had 97 yards against the Commanders in Week 4 this season, his previous season high.

Prescott now is 21-of-32 for 207 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.