Chiefs improve to 7-2 with 27-17 victory over Jaguars

The Chiefs finished Sunday’s game over the Jaguars -3 in the turnover margin.

But Kansas City still won by 10.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns as the Chiefs powered their way to a 27-17 victory over Jacksonville.

The Jaguars got off to a good start by recovering a surprise onside kick and forcing a fumble on the Chiefs’ opening possession.

But Jacksonville got no points out of either chance. Then the team got down 20-0 with Kadarius Toney’s 6-yard touchdown, Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s 18-yard touchdown, and Noah Gray’s 13-yard touchdown.

While the Jaguars scored 10 straight to make the score 20-10 midway through the third quarter, the Chiefs got a 7-yard touchdown out of tight end Travis Kelce to effectively put the game out of reach.

Mahomes threw a pick in the fourth quarter to stall a drive, and the Jaguars scored a touchdown out of it. But Kansas City ran an effective four-minute drive to run out the last 5:26 of the clock. Valdes-Scantling caught a big 36-yard pass on third-and-7 to keep the team in control of the ball.

Toney had a strong game, his second for the Chiefs. Aside from his touchdown, he took a jet sweep 32 yards. He finished with four catches for 57 yards.

Kelce led with six catches for 81 yards with a TD.

Running back Isaiah Pacheco had 82 yards on 16 carries. Mahomes also had 39 rushing yards.

On the other side, the Chiefs held Travis Etienne to 45 yards on 11 carries. Trevor Lawrence finished 29-of-40 for 259 yards with a pair of touchdowns.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones had 1.5 sacks with another tackle for loss.

The 7-2 Chiefs will head west to take on the Chargers next week on Sunday Night Football.

At 3-7, the Jaguars will have their bye in Week 11.

