Chiefs lead Jaguars 20-7 at halftime

The Chiefs have mostly rolled the Jaguars through the first two quarters of Sunday’s matchup. But Jacksonville is still in it, trailing 20-7 at halftime.

Kansas City went up 20-0 with quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ 13-yard touchdown to tight end Noah Gray with 46 seconds left in the second period. The score stayed that way when kicker Harrison Butker missed the extra point wide left. It’s the second game in a row that Butker has missed an extra point.

But the Jaguars were able to respond well with a quick drive. Though Jacksonville picked up an extra possession with a surprise onside kick to open the game and forced a fumble in the red zone, the team’s offense hadn’t managed anything to that point. But quarterback Trevor Lawrence engineered a strong drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk to make the score 20-7.

The Jaguars then picked up another possession on special teams with a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. But Riley Patterson missed his 41-yard field goal attempt wide left as time expired before halftime.

It was the second miss he had, as he also pushed a 51-yard attempt wide left.

Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster sustained a hard helmet-to-helmet hit in the second quarter and has been placed in the concussion protocol. He’s out for the rest of the game, as is cornerback Chris Lammons.

The Jaguars are slated to receive the second-half kickoff.