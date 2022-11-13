Chiefs “mad” that hit to JuJu Smith-Schuster’s head went unpenalized

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2022, 7:30 PM EST
NFL: NOV 13 Jaguars at Chiefs
Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is in the concussion protocol after taking a big hit from Jaguars safety Andre Cisco during Sunday’s win and the team isn’t happy that Cisco went unpenalized.

Head coach Andy Reid said he thought Cisco hit Smith-Schuster in the head and that hits like that don’t “need to be in the game.” Quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t think Cisco had bad intentions, but that “it is supposed to be a flag” and safety Justin Reid said other teammates were upset by the lack of a flag.

“We were mad,” Justin Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “I’ve had a lot of big hits and not once have I made helmet-to-helmet contact like that.”

A flag was initially thrown, but it was picked up after a conference. Referee Brad Rogers explained what the officials decided to a pool reporter.

“After discussion on the field, the two officials came in and determined that the defender had set and braced for impact and hit shoulder-to-shoulder,” Rogers said. “They didn’t feel it was use of a helmet foul.”

Cisco could be fined for the hit this week and the Chiefs will have to wait for Smith-Schuster to clear the protocol before he can rejoin the offense.

13 responses to “Chiefs “mad” that hit to JuJu Smith-Schuster’s head went unpenalized

  1. “They didn’t feel it was use of a helmet foul.”

    Except it was freaking helmet to helmet.

  2. This will get down voted but he should have been penalized. JuJu lowered his head in to the contact. How is it on the defender when the crown hits the the side and neck area of the defender.

    Looked to me like Cisco was trying to avoid the contact.

  3. I could hear the helmets hit from my couch at home but all the refs on the field couldn’t? Also after the conference the other refs just ignored the one ref that clearly saw enough to throw the flag?

  5. The NFL should consider making it a rule that a hit that results in a player going into concussion protocol is ah automatic disqualification for the rest of the game and a fine. Cisco played like a headhunter the entire game.

  7. Guy gets knocked out, and the officials thought he just is that way from being tackled? They picked up the flag rather quickly, despite a partially unconscious WR laying on the field. They had evidence, laying in the form of a 220 pound WR laying on the turf, and they still picked it up.

  8. So much for the NFL’s emphasis on safety… In a matter of less than 15 minutes, two horrible hits on vulnerable receivers – the NFL had over 10 minutes in review to get these right and even PICKED UP FLAGS, refusing to honor their “commitment to safety”. This proves the NFL has now fully abandoned even the mere suggestion of safety in favor of satisfying its betting partners. 70% of the money on the spread was with KC, so the NFL’s betting partners would clearly love the NFL to deliver some benefits to Jacksonville.

    KC just barely squeaked out the 9.5 spread…

  9. I’ve never seen a team complain and run their mouths as much as the Chiefs. I hope we can meet them in the playoffs, and see how TJ Watt will crush their postseason dreams.

  10. flasherz says:
    November 13, 2022 at 8:14 pm
    ___________________________________________

    I can understand why a Chiefs fan would view the hit on JuJu as illegal but the other big it on the day was landed right on the Chief players arm pit with the defenders shoulder..

    Also the notion that the NFL would do anything to benefit the Jaguars is hilarious especially against a top tier team like the Chiefs.

    —————————————–

    To the NFL in the new betting world, there are no “top tier” teams. When 70% of the money is on the KC side of the equation, the NFL’s betting partners want Jacksonville to win vs. the spread. If 70% of the money was on the Jacksonville side (say, because they made the spread larger), then the NFL would want KC to win. This is because with such a money imbalance, the bookmakers stand to lose a LOT of money.

    This is all about money, plain and simple – the NFL is no longer about favoring their “top tier” teams, they need their betting partners to bring in the dough.

  12. “hope we can meet them in the playoffs, and see how TJ Watt will crush their postseason dreams.”

    01/16/22: 42-21.

    Go put fries on your sandwich. You’ll be watching the playoffs on TV.

  13. temember back when the refs would make a bad call, they’d make an equally bad cash against the other team… just to even things up…
    .
    not with vegas money on the line….

