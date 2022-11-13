Christian Watson scores three touchdowns, Packers upset Cowboys 31-28 in overtime

Posted by Charean Williams on November 13, 2022, 8:03 PM EST
Dallas Cowboys v Green Bay Packers
Mike McCarthy’s homecoming didn’t go exactly as planned.

The Packers welcomed McCarthy back on the video board, with a rousing ovation and with a hug from Aaron Rodgers at midfield pregame. They then made sure it was a cold, miserable day for McCarthy and his Cowboys, rallying from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

The Packers upset the Cowboys 31-28 in overtime.

In overtime, Rodgers celebrated as much as he has for any game in his career. It became obvious the Packers were going to win after a 36-yard catch-and-run by Allen Lazard on third-and-one from the Green Bay 44 was followed by a 5-yard Aaron Jones run and an 8-yard facemask penalty on Dante Fowler. Rodgers smiled, flexed his biceps and raised his arms in victory.

The Packers ended a five-game losing streak on Mason Crosby‘s 28-yard field goal. They moved to 4-6, while the Cowboys fell to 6-3.

It was the most points Green Bay has scored this season.

The Cowboys took the overtime kickoff and went 40 yards, but an offsides penalty on Jalen Tolbert and a holding penalty on Connor McGovern slowed the progress. Then, facing a third-and-three at the Green Bay 35, Prescott threw incomplete to CeeDee Lamb. No flag was thrown on Jaire Alexander, who appeared to hook Lamb before the ball arrived.

Dallas decided to forgo the field goal attempt, and Prescott was under pressure from Jarran Reed as he threw a desperation pass incomplete. It put the Packers in position for a field goal to win it, and they did.

The Packers did it with some unexpected stars.

Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson had his breakout game. After entering the day with 10 catches for 88 yards and no touchdowns, Watson scored on passes of 58, 39 and 7 yards. He finished with four catches for 107 yards.

Packers safety Rudy Ford, who had only one interception in his career before Sunday, twice intercepted Prescott in the first half. The Packers cashed in with touchdown drives of 67 and 24 yards.

Rodgers went 14-of-20 for 224 yards and three touchdowns, and Jones ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

Prescott was 27-of-46 for 265 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Lamb had his first 100-yard game since Halloween 2021, with 11 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Tony Pollard rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

53 responses to “Christian Watson scores three touchdowns, Packers upset Cowboys 31-28 in overtime

  2. Man what can you say? Other than – Dallas sucks.
    Green Bay is one of the worst teams in football this year and puts up 17 unanswered against dem Boys.

  6. What a game. Rodgers looked sharp as did Watson. Hopefully we have started to put this thing together and it’s not too late to make a run.

    Funny to see all the articles and comments this week from people who don’t know football like they think they do (big ups to PFT for not jumping on that bandwagon) and were seriously asking if Rodgers should be benched.

  8. Another 4th quarter come-from-behind victory by Aaron Rodgers against a team with a winning record.

  10. Lmao, Fraudgers piping up like he’s something special. It’s your first “win” in almost a month in a half. I realize it’s overwhelming because you’re not used to it, but calm down Karen sheesh.

  12. Leave it to Dallas to make rodgers looks like an mvp when he’s looked like a backup most of the year.

  13. Green Bay stinks, but the real winner here was a team from the NFC East that showed the league how to score on the cowboys. Drag Parsons and the linebackers sideline to sideline, and then don’t block him at all. I don’t blame him, but when he is lined up and there is a double WR set to his opposite side they are either not blocking him and throwing over him, or sending a tackle out to get him and running right at him. Great player, but right now he’s getting schooled and there’s nobody to help him. McCarthy should be fired tomorrow. They think they are way better than they are. AGAIN.

  15. The Boys D looked pretty average today. That decision not to kick the FG in OT was just weird. Oh well, us cowboy fans are accustomed to this. Another game against Green Bay, another loss.

  16. Calvin Hobbes says:
    November 13, 2022 at 12:09 am
    Aaron Rodgers owns the Cowboys just like he owns the Bears. Packers 31 Cowboys 28
    ———————————-
    😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁

  17. I told my wife we needed to hold our noses and hope for the Packers to win.

    Of course it would have been a “win” for us if the Packers had lost too, as that would have had the Bears and Packers tied for last and looking up to see the Lions and the Vikings above them.

    Aaron must have listened to me as he actually handed the ball off to Jones and Dillon more than he threw the ball. Without the running game, the Packers lose this game.

  18. I hope the internet spams Jimmy Johnson’s social media after he professed his undying love to the Cowboys on the fox pregame show calling the Cowboys the most complete team in the league from the head coach on down and nobody in the studio corrected him.

    Well Jimmy, your heros McCarthy and Prescott just pooped the bed in Greenbay to a team on a 5 game losing streak.

  20. McCarthy…. lol

    Always tryin to show hes smarter than everyone elee and perpetually confirms hes a terrible coach.

    Take the 3 moron, take the 3.

    Everyone knows when the pressures on Sak Prescott disappears.

  21. In Aaron Rodger’s mind, the Packers just won their Super Bowl and in Jerry Jones’ mind, the Cowboys just lost theirs.

  25. Lmao, Fraudgers piping up like he’s something special. It’s your first “win” in almost a month in a half. I realize it’s overwhelming because you’re not used to it, but calm down Karen sheesh.
    —–
    Best start in 15 years for your team and you’re still trolling the Packers like the insecure purple you’ve always been.

  27. Aww, good for you little guys and your big victory. Mommy and daddy are very proud. We’ll put it up on the fridge.

  28. Dallas has no one to blame other than Moore, McCarthy and Prescott. With that said, the refereeing left a lot to be desired. Too many times have the referees made calls that impact the outcome of games. Tonight it was the phantom “blindsided” hit called on a punt return. Then in the OT drive, the phantom “holding” on the Dallas lineman and finally the lack of PI against Green Bay against CeeDee Lamb. I have been saying that once gambling became part of the NFL you were going to start seeing the officiating dictating the outcome of games.Even the broadcasters couldn’t explain these three examples.

  29. Honestly don’t know how I feel about this outcome. Had the Packers lost the division is almost certainly gone, the fact the Cowboys lost should be good news for the Vikings in the play offs.

  30. I thought Aaron Rodgers underachieved by only winning one super bowl in his career. But after watching the two inept coaches he played for going head to head today, I think he actually overachieved.

  31. Lol – that *should* stop the nonsense talk from Dallas media about the talk of this terrifying doomsday defense. But it won’t.

    They feasted on the likes of bears. Rodgers exposed them.

  33. Rodgers was driven to ruin McCarthys return to Green Bay. On a side note Amari Rodgers needs jettisoned ASAP.

  34. Packers aren’t out of it yet. Lots of football left. A lot can change if you can string together 3 or 4 wins and other teams help you out. Same with the Colts. They don’t have a fork in them yet.

  35. Dak is horrible and i love it that they lost. fire McCarthy tonight if possible. They are not doing anything again this year.

  36. Cowboys had the opportunity to go into Lambeau and accomplish two important things, rid themselves of the Rodger’s hold over them and establish that they are a real contender in the NFC to make the Super Bowl, they failed on both

  37. philmccracken says:
    November 13, 2022 at 8:16 pm
    Is Christian Watson the best receiver in the division?

    ____________

    He’s BAAAAACK. A true fan. Hope he hangs on to the band wagon even when the wheels fall off.

  38. Watching the true ‘America’s team’ beat the fraudster Cowboys was a dream come true.

  40. philmccracken says:

    Is Christian Watson the best receiver in the division?
    ###

    Even with this “career best” 4 reception game, Watson still doesn’t have 15 career receptions in the NFL. He’s not even the best receiver on your team.

    To be honest, I’m surprised that Rodgers trusted him enough to target him twice as often as any other Packer receiver (8 targets) despite him failing to catch half of them. All the other receivers combined only had 1 failure to catch a Rodgers pass.

    But don’t let the facts get in the way of your hopes and dreams. Watson will most likely return to form next week against the Titans on Thursday night.

  42. This shows both fan bases deserve better. You can praise Rodgers all you want but it seemed like more of a Cowboys D (and some O) failing with that 14 point lead and Rodgers finally getting a win after losing to the horrible Lions and Commanders.

    I do think Dak is overrated and in crunch time- when he needed to put a drive together with pressure he looked below average. He has more big play-ability than Cooper Rush, but I think the team’s gameplan with Rush is better than it is with Dak.

  44. Dak was exposed as a overpayed average quarterback that shrinks when pressured and it’s special. He should have thrived in the OT.

  48. Cooper Rush, Kellen Moore is waiting on line 1. He would like to discuss game plan for next week.

  52. Eagles are the class of the NFC. And it’s not even close. Everyone asking who did they beat? My question is…. Who is there in the NFC? Vikings just went into Buffalo and beat the Bills and the Eagles smoked the Vikings 24-7. That win keeps looking better and better…

