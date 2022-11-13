Christian Watson scores three touchdowns, Packers upset Cowboys 31-28 in overtime

Getty Images

Mike McCarthy’s homecoming didn’t go exactly as planned.

The Packers welcomed McCarthy back on the video board, with a rousing ovation and with a hug from Aaron Rodgers at midfield pregame. They then made sure it was a cold, miserable day for McCarthy and his Cowboys, rallying from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit.

The Packers upset the Cowboys 31-28 in overtime.

In overtime, Rodgers celebrated as much as he has for any game in his career. It became obvious the Packers were going to win after a 36-yard catch-and-run by Allen Lazard on third-and-one from the Green Bay 44 was followed by a 5-yard Aaron Jones run and an 8-yard facemask penalty on Dante Fowler. Rodgers smiled, flexed his biceps and raised his arms in victory.

The Packers ended a five-game losing streak on Mason Crosby‘s 28-yard field goal. They moved to 4-6, while the Cowboys fell to 6-3.

It was the most points Green Bay has scored this season.

The Cowboys took the overtime kickoff and went 40 yards, but an offsides penalty on Jalen Tolbert and a holding penalty on Connor McGovern slowed the progress. Then, facing a third-and-three at the Green Bay 35, Prescott threw incomplete to CeeDee Lamb. No flag was thrown on Jaire Alexander, who appeared to hook Lamb before the ball arrived.

Dallas decided to forgo the field goal attempt, and Prescott was under pressure from Jarran Reed as he threw a desperation pass incomplete. It put the Packers in position for a field goal to win it, and they did.

The Packers did it with some unexpected stars.

Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson had his breakout game. After entering the day with 10 catches for 88 yards and no touchdowns, Watson scored on passes of 58, 39 and 7 yards. He finished with four catches for 107 yards.

Packers safety Rudy Ford, who had only one interception in his career before Sunday, twice intercepted Prescott in the first half. The Packers cashed in with touchdown drives of 67 and 24 yards.

Rodgers went 14-of-20 for 224 yards and three touchdowns, and Jones ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries.

Prescott was 27-of-46 for 265 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Lamb had his first 100-yard game since Halloween 2021, with 11 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and Tony Pollard rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.