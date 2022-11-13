Christian Watson’s second touchdown has Packers back in the game

Getty Images

Christian Watson has dropped some passes today, and he slowed down on a bomb from Aaron Rodgers that should have a touchdown instead of an incompletion.

But the Packers receiver also has his first two career touchdown passes.

His first covered 58 yards in the first half. His second, a 39-yarder, came on fourth down early in the fourth quarter and has kept the Packers’ hopes alive.

The rookie’s jaunt to the end zone, and subsequent Lambeau Leap, has the Packers within 28-21 of the Cowboys with 13:23 remaining.

Watson, who has played through a couple of injuries today after an injury-plagued season, has two catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the day with 10 catches for 88 yards.

Rodgers has completed 9 of 14 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns.