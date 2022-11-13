Colt McCoy leads Cardinals to 27-17 victory over Rams

November 13, 2022
Neither starting quarterback was available for the Cardinals or Rams on Sunday.

But one backup looked a lot better than the other.

Arizona’s Colt McCoy led the Cardinals to a 27-17 victory over the defending-champion Rams, who had John Wolford behind center for Matthew Stafford.

With Kyler Murray out due to an injured hamstring, McCoy finished 26-of-37 for 238 yards with a touchdown. DeAndre Hopkins caught 10 passes for 98 yards while Rondale Moore had nine catches for 94 yards.

Running back James Conner reached just 69 yards on 21 carries, but he did have a pair of touchdowns in the win.

Arizona was down 3-0 after Los Angeles’ opening drive. But from there, the club scored 17 straight points to take a 17-3 lead into halftime.

The Rams had only 77 yards and five first downs in the first half, making that 17-3 lead seem insurmountable.

The Rams scored a touchdown on a Darrell Henderson 4-yard run midway through the third quarter. But then receiver Cooper Kupp had to exit the game with an ankle injury early in the fourth, which made Los Angeles even less likely to stage a comeback.

Kupp was ruled doubtful to return after he went up to catch a high pass from Wolford and his right leg got rolled up on as he went to the ground. Kupp injured the same right ankle at the end of the loss to the 49ers a few weeks ago but did not miss any playing time.

The Cardinals scored twice in the fourth quarter to ice it with Conner’s 9-yard touchdown and a 46-yard field goal.

Wolford threw his first career touchdown to receiver Van Jefferson from 3-yards out with just seven seconds left in the game. That put his final stat line at 24-of-36 passing for 212 yards with a touchdown, an interception, and a lost fumble.

At 4-6, the Cardinals will host the 49ers next Monday night for a chance to get back in the division race.

At 3-6, the Rams’ season looks over — particularly if Kupp has to miss significant time. They’ll travel to face the Saints next Sunday.

13 responses to “Colt McCoy leads Cardinals to 27-17 victory over Rams

  1. They lose this game with Kyler playing.

    When are people going to realize that Murray is the biggest problem, not Kingsbury?

  3. No big shocker hes the better QB stats dont lie. I always liked the kid for years he hasnt got his due for being a very good QB. Cards are fools for giving little Kyle that contract.

  4. But Kyler won today… in a Call of Duty tournament. Bye noodle arm, loaf or bread carrying, lack of a leader. Don’t drop that clipboard. You saddled that team with that ridiculous contract and hopefully the only playing time you see in the future is in the preseason. Go play for the A’s.

  6. I wonder if big mouth Jalen Ramsey will have more words of wisdom after the defense lost to a backup Quarterback. Or maybe his back will start “hurting” again. The only thing that would have made it better is if AJ Green would have whopped his sorry butt like he did when the Bengals played the Jaguars.

  8. I bet that genius McVay wished he’d taken that TV gig about now… that genius label is getting tarnished pretty quick now.

  9. Maybe its just me but dang, the Cards had more juice today than I’ve seen in a while. Hope Colt starts again next week.

  10. When you see this game and what Hawks have done it leads you to wonder how much you want to pay a QB who at best could get hurt vs a guy who on paper is a lesser QB but in action may be better at certain things like reading defenses.

    I’m glad the Hawks played when Murray was in.

  11. Wow, I didn’t even know he was still in the league. Every time I see his name, all I can think of is how the Steelers owned him every time we played him.

  12. This really has nothing to do with the Cardinals.. Murray of Kinsbury…

    As much as it does the Rams…

    They won their Super Bowl… you can’t take that way from them… no.. however.. they are old and slow..

    We see it happen all the time in sports and it comes on FAST…

    It happened to the Patriots… it happened to the Lakers.. its happening to the Rams.

    They Mortgaged the future to win a title…Thankfully they did… but…the Bill is due.

  13. Colt is a likable guy who’s teams respond to him. The Rams organization is looking at many years of being a bottom feeder. No picks. No QB on Stafford retires.

