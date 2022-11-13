Colts make Jeff Saturday a winner in head coaching debut

November 13, 2022
Jeff Saturday is 1-0 as an NFL head coach.

Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell turned a short Matt Ryan pass into a 35-yard touchdown with five minutes left in the game to stake the Colts to a 25-20 lead. The Raiders were able to drive the ball into the red zone, but a fourth down pass to wide receiver Davante Adams in the end zone was knocked away by cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The win leaves the Colts 4-5-1 on the season and they will host the Eagles next Sunday. The win will make Colts owner Jim Irsay happy after he insisted the decision to hire the inexperienced Saturday to replace Frank Reich wasn’t because the Colts are tanking the rest of the season.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is unlikely to be quite as enthusiastic. The Raiders are now 2-7 under head coach Josh McDaniels and there’s been so little to like about the team’s performance this season that there’s already thoughts that McDaniels could be on the hot seat. Losing to a team that just went through the week the Colts went through won’t do anything to change that perception.

Adams had a big day with nine catches for 126 yards and a touchdown, but the Raiders started slowly on both sides of the ball and allowed the Colts to go 152 yards on seven plays on their two second half touchdown drives. They also committed 10 penalties as they continue to be one of 2022’s biggest disappointments. They’ll face another one in Denver next weekend.

Ryan’s return to the lineup after Sam Ehlinger started the last two games resulted in some highlights, including a 39-yard run that set up Campbell’s touchdown catch. It was the longest run of Ryan’s NFL career and went for more yards than his previous career high for rushing yards in a game. Ryan also ran for a one-yard touchdown and went 21-of-28 for 222 yards.

Having Taylor back from his ankle injury helped a lot as well. He broke free for a 66-yard score and ran 22 times for 147 yards overall. Watching Ryan and Taylor on Sunday makes one wonder why things went so wrong for the offense under Reich earlier this season because things looked pretty good most of the day on Sunday.

Looking back is pretty much a moot point for the Colts now, however, and they’ll be hoping this outing is one they can repeat against tougher foes in the weeks to come.

72 responses to “Colts make Jeff Saturday a winner in head coaching debut

  1. You have to fire McDaniels.. you have too. You just lost to a guy whos closer to a weatherman than he is an NFL coach you embarrassment. I said it before he was hired that this would be a disaster and look where we are. The playcalling is so bad on offense and defense, how do you make Greg Olson look like a genius? You let a noodle arm Matt Ryan dice you up? These men have 0 respect for Mcdaniels and it shows. This is sadder than the loss to the Saints.

  5. How about that naysayers. Way to go Colts. The Raiders are the Detroit Lions of the AFC.

  6. Mark Davis will have another closed door meeting with McDaniels after the game but he’s still getting at least until next year.

    Davis is not paying 3 coaches at one time.

  7. This game proves you can just blow everything to the wind and you might come out winner. Congrats Jeff Saturday. Shame on Mark Davis, Derek Carr and Josh McDaniels. You are insulting the best fan base in the world. Raider Nation deserves better.

  9. Wasn’t the Saturday hire considered a joke by ‘the insiders’? I wonder what they consider of the prodigal son McDaniels.

  10. I hope McDaniels has Belichick on speed dial. He’ll always be a coordinator, not a head coach. Losing to the Colts at home is a fire-able offense

  12. at least they didn’t lose like the bills…
    .
    though when i saw that, my first thought was “raider ball”…

  15. How bout that. Jeff Saturday 1-0.

    On another note is Josh McDaniels the most unlikable coach to play for or what. What a disaster hes been.

  16. Simmer down people, is my grandma always said, a new penny shines the brightest. It’s tough to game plan against a new head coach and offensive coordinator. (Though I’m in no way excusing the raiders coaching staff, They are awful.)

  18. I told you. And no hes not getting fired. Al is officially turning over in his grave right now. I love after the game CArr and all his buddies saying good job to the Colts.Worst loss in the history of My Raiders and there have been quite a few. They let me down again just like always. %0 years of suffering is a lot.

  24. While I’m happy for Saturday, this was not his win. He did nothing, yet. The Raiders lost. McDaniels is a terrible head coach.

  25. Good on the colts. Looked like he coached pretty well to me. One thing centers know…. How to run the offense. Shame the team got blasted all week because of his color. I want to see new blood in the coaches ranks.

  26. Hey, remember that time Josh McDaniels backed out on coaching the Colts and Patriots fans laughed? Remember when I told Patriots fans he did us a favor? He just lost to a guy who had never coached above high school before.

    Patriots fans owned again. Lol

  27. Josh McDaniels should just quit & save Raider fans the embarrassment of this ongoing nightmare and inevitably being fired! He was beaten by a team Head Coached by this dog & pony hire of Irsay that was as qualified to be an NFL HC as the guy who cuts my hair!

  28. Holy crap matt the P is better at dialing up the plays than josh the McD ?? who saw that one coming huh ….. but the poorest owner in the land won’t be playing his hand n paying two or is it three coaches at once course if he was a big bucks mucky muck Josh there would be kindly outta luck .. n as a pats fan I’m a tad surprised n didn’t think it could possibly be this bad once again … but would year two with a rookie QB be any different … time will tell or he’s gone within a few hours or days .. :S

  29. So tell me again why Matt Ryan was benched? I thought that he was not to play another down for the Colts?

  31. Called this outcome a week ago. Vegas cannot avoid penalties, their D can NOT tackle. Let the fans’ derision continue.

  32. Colts hire McDaniels, McDaniels pulls out of job, forcing Colts to hire Reich. Reich is fired, and replaced with a high school coach. High school coach beats McDaniels in first game, probably ending his career as a HC in the process. Pretty good story.

  34. I’m a 50 year fan, and this is as low as it get, with maybe the exception of the 2-14 Art Shell season. An embarrassment.

  38. donbat67 says:

    “Bill Cower Hates that Saturday got hired, guess he was wrong.”

    __________

    Aw! Coach McBeam is sad!

  40. indycoltsfan says:
    November 13, 2022 at 7:27 pm
    Hey, remember that time Josh McDaniels backed out on coaching the Colts and Patriots fans laughed? Remember when I told Patriots fans he did us a favor? He just lost to a guy who had never coached above high school before.

    Patriots fans owned again. Lol

    ————————————

    Hang a banner.

  42. Like this status if you know, with certainty, that you would be a better head coach than McDaniels

  43. tailgate says:
    November 13, 2022 at 7:45 pm
    indycoltsfan says:
    November 13, 2022 at 7:27 pm
    Hey, remember that time Josh McDaniels backed out on coaching the Colts and Patriots fans laughed? Remember when I told Patriots fans he did us a favor? He just lost to a guy who had never coached above high school before.

    Patriots fans owned again. Lol

    ————————————

    Hang a banner.

    ————————————-

    Don’t worry, Joshy will come crawling home to Foxboro and when Bill hangs it up, he’s all yours! You guys want him and I’ll pray for you to get the opportunity to have him as your HC.

  49. The “experts” are wrong once again. A guy can’t come out of a tv talk show and coach an NFL team to a win. You can if you’re coaching against McDaniels.

  50. JuttJaw Bill Cowher and his social justice woke rant was a disgrace ,pandering to the woke mob !

  51. STANK !!! They should all forfeit and donate their paychecks till they show respect for the game of football !!!

  53. indycoltsfan says:
    November 13, 2022 at 7:27 pm
    Hey, remember that time Josh McDaniels backed out on coaching the Colts and Patriots fans laughed? Remember when I told Patriots fans he did us a favor? He just lost to a guy who had never coached above high school before.

    Patriots fans owned again. Lol

    ———————————-

    What owned? McDaniels then continued with the Superbowl contention while the Colts continued limping along between mediocrity and lousiness, right now they are dealing with the latter. The Patriots get good value out of this guy, other teams don’t.

  54. milehigh777 says:
    November 13, 2022 at 8:07 pm
    Maybe the Raiders need better players? Just a thought.
    ———————-
    Donkey fans really don’t have much room to talk. Glass houses and such…

  56. That popping sound you head is sports writer heads exploding. As for Josh McDaniels…. someone has to be Wade Phillips.

  57. Football says:
    November 13, 2022 at 8:07 pm
    indycoltsfan says:
    November 13, 2022 at 7:27 pm
    Hey, remember that time Josh McDaniels backed out on coaching the Colts and Patriots fans laughed? Remember when I told Patriots fans he did us a favor? He just lost to a guy who had never coached above high school before.

    Patriots fans owned again. Lol

    ———————————-

    What owned? McDaniels then continued with the Superbowl contention while the Colts continued limping along between mediocrity and lousiness, right now they are dealing with the latter. The Patriots get good value out of this guy, other teams don’t.
    ——————

    Other teams have hired Josh to be head coach, whereas the Patriots have had Belichick to protect Josh because he was only a coordinator. Again, I hope he succeeds Belichick and you’ll get to see what Denver and the Raiders had to put up with. As for the Colts – they dodged a major bullet when he backed out of the job and for some inexplicable reasons, Patriots fans acted as if the Colts really “missed out.”

  58. Hey, remember that time Josh McDaniels backed out on coaching the Colts and Patriots fans laughed? Remember when I told Patriots fans he did us a favor? He just lost to a guy who had never coached above high school before.

    Patriots fans owned again. Lol
    ——————————————-
    Owned? Now that is funny.

    I guess the colts will be hanging a banner for this win……

  59. Remember that time the Colts had Peyton Manning and only won 1 Super Bowl. Josh may not be HC material but he still has more rings than Peyton.

  61. I can’t believe the Colts hired a coach with zero experience. Meanwhile, an experienced coach like McDaniels that the Colts should have hired, called a play for Devonte Adams to throw a pass while the Raiders were down 10-0.

  62. Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse after losing to Dennis Allen…..

    Congratulations to Saturday, but remember, it was just the Raiders.

  63. Carr is the problem…he is just good enough to keep you hoping he will break through, reminds of Jeff George , great talent just couldn’t carry a team

  65. Where are all the posters who were crying “they’re tanking”??? If that was tanking, they got it all wrong!

  67. Raiders were a playoff team last year but… They had a coach that inspired them with an us against the world mentality and a run of good luck. The team had holes all over the roster but they played hard and together. This year they still have holes in the roster, not alot of luck and a coach that inspires no one and his track record says is unlikeable. They are coming out flat and that is a coach’s job to motivate, McDaniels seems to have lost the team. Once that happens the coach has to go.

  70. Jeff Saturday, the guy who was not supposed to be coaching at all, if you listened to, well, everybody last week. I‘m totally for paying your dues and working your way up, but sometimes there are guys who just have “it“. Coaching is probably 25% x‘s and o‘s and 25% being able to manage people, but about 50% is having the right players, because as a coach you are only as good as your players are. Time will tell if Saturday has it or if he was just lucky to run into a team whose coach has paid his dues, knows his x‘s and o‘s and has some players, but just seems to miss something. If you look at Daboll you see a prime example of a coach who seems to have it, judging by the success of his current team and the problems his former team seems to have. Similarily, the Vikings are seeing the differences in results that different coaching styles and coach types may bring about. Coaching and the judgement of coaching is an inexact science, but coaching definitely isn‘t rocket science, that’s why someone like Jeff Saturday can succeed without much experience at the higher coaching levels, but having played in the league in a crucial role with probably one of the brightest football minds standing behind him may have helped just as much as having had some great coaches during his playing days.
    I still get why some if not all people found his hiring insulting to other coaches, but it might still have been a good move, as shrewd as it may have been.

  72. Don’t celebrate too much Colts fans. Jim Irsay’s metamorphosis into his father is complete.

