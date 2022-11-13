Colts up 7-0 after Matt Ryan touchdown

Posted by Josh Alper on November 13, 2022, 4:36 PM EST
Matt Ryan got the start for the Colts on Sunday and he also got their first points of the day.

Ryan snuck into the end zone from a yard out to stake the Colts to a 7-0 lead over the Raiders in Las Vegas. The score came on Indianapolis’ second possession of the day and came with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter.

The biggest gain of the drive came when Ryan hit tight end Kylen Granson with a 32-yard pass. The quarterback is 5-of-6 for 61 yards overall in his return to the starting lineup.

The Raiders didn’t pick up a first down on either of their first two possessions. They’ll need to get things going if they’re going to hand Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday his first loss.

