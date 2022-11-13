Cooper Kupp doubtful to return with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Rams narrowed the Cardinals’ lead to 17-10 in the second half. But things are going from bad to worse for Los Angeles’ offense.

Receiver Cooper Kupp has left the game and headed into the locker room with an ankle injury. He’s officially doubtful to return.

Kupp suffered the injury with 14:24 left in the fourth quarter. Backup quarterback John Wolford sent a pass high to Kupp on the left side. Kupp went up to try and catch it and when he landed, an Arizona defender rolled up on his leg. Kupp was already on the Rams sideline and was able to be examined there before heading back into the locker room.

With starter Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, Kupp had just three catches on five targets for -1 yard.

Kupp suffered an ankle injury in the loss to San Francisco a couple of weeks ago at the end of the game but did not miss any playing time.