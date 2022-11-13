Cowboys convert Amari Rodgers’ fumble into go-ahead touchdown

Getty Images

The Packers looked like they were going to have good field position to start their second possession of the second half. Bryan Anger was punting deep in Cowboys’ territory, but Amari Rodgers fumbled during the return.

C.J. Goodwin forced the fumble and Sean McKeon recovered for Dallas at the Green Bay 45.

Rodgers has four fumbles on special teams this season.

The Cowboys needed only four plays to go the remaining 45 yards. CeeDee Lamb caught a 30-yard pass from Dak Prescott to set up Tony Pollard‘s 13-yard touchdown run with 7:14 left in the third quarter.

The Cowboys lead 21-14.

Pollard, starting for Ezekiel Elliott for the second consecutive week, has 72 yards on 14 carries.

Lamb has eight receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.