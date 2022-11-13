Derek Carr, Davante Adams put Raiders back on top

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was upset about the state of the offense after last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, but he likely feels a bit better about things right now.

Quarterback Derek Carr evaded pass rushers and delivered a strike to Adams while on the move on a third down and Adams took the ball all the way into the end zone. The 48-yard score put the Raiders up 20-19 on the Colts and they are still up by one after a two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful.

Adams has six catches for 92 yards on the day.

The Raiders got the ball in Colts territory after pinning the Colts deep on a punt and forcing a quick three-and-out to get the ball back. It’s the second time they’ve taken the lead in the second half and their defense will try to make this lead stand up longer than the first one.