Derek Carr: For that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off

Posted by Myles Simmons on November 13, 2022, 9:28 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders
Despite going through a coaching change, the Raiders entered the 2022 season with high expectations after finishing last year 10-7 with a playoff appearance.

But things are looking more and more dire for the Raiders after their Week 10 result — a 25-20 loss to a team whose interim head coach was a television NFL analyst a week ago.

Quarterback Derek Carr has seen his share of bad with the franchise since he was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft. But the quarterback was visibly emotional in his press conference after Sunday’s loss.

“I can’t speak for everybody, for every man, what’s going on in their head,” Carr said. “But I can tell you what’s going on in my head and I’m going to give it all that I can every single time.”

At that point, Carr paused, beginning to get overcome with emotion. He was asked whether or not there’s a disconnect between the players and the coaching staff.

“You know, I don’t think so. I love Josh. I love our coaches. They’ve had nothing but success, you know? Way more success than I’ve ever had,” Carr said before pausing again. “I’m sorry for being emotional. I’m just pissed off by some of the things that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through just to sleep at night.

“And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off — pisses a lot of guys off. It’s hard knowing what some guys are doing, like I said, just to practice. What they’re putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off, if I’m being honest.”

Carr noted that the Raiders’ team leaders addressed the club’s effort in the locker room after the game. He added that no matter what, his effort won’t change.

“I think the emotion of just nine years of stuff hit me today for how much I really love this place,” Carr said.

The 2-7 Raiders will play the 3-6 Broncos on the road next week. Denver is one of two teams Las Vegas has defeated this year. The other was 1-7-1 Houston.

18 responses to "Derek Carr: For that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off

  4. Not buying his crocodile tears, it’s the qbs job to bring the team together and year after year he fails to do so.

  5. Colts hire a guy off the street to coach the team and not only does he deliver a victory, he breaks Carr and may have created a coaching vacancy. That’s paying it forward.

  9. Carr says this same thing every year. This is just who he has always been with the Raiders.

    A middling QB, except this year he’s always on the wrong side of the 50/50 type of games that he had won in earlier years.

  10. Raidering; definition 14. Losing to a team with a fake coach and multiple QB’s.. . Sentence: Can you believe the level of raidering after the entire league made fun of Indy for hiring Jeff Saturday? That’s the raiders baby!

  11. Colts will pass on a QB and trade for Carr. Rivers, Wentz, Ryan. 4th times a charm right, Jim?

  13. Throwing to Adams when he’s not open is not helping. Go through your progressions or use your legs,Derek. You have other options. This is not all on McDaniels.

  14. Reality has probably set in now. LV isn’t going undefeated and they won’t make the playoffs. Carr’s gone and probably knows it. He’ll catch on with a different team next year. But I’m sure it hurts, he probably wanted to deliver the Raiders a consistent winner.

    The question becomes… what do the Raiders do next year. Do they trade, sign, or draft their starting QB? Drafting a rookie will surely make winning difficult for McD for 2 years.

  15. Amazing how smart Saturday looks when you put Matt Ryan back in and Jonathan Taylor is healthy enough to play.

  16. If Moreau catches that 3rd down pass in the endzone, game over. The ball was in his hands. Players have to make the plays.

  17. touchback6 says:
    November 13, 2022 at 9:39 pm
    McDaniels is wisely cleaning house and tanking for Bryce Young.

    ——————————————————————————————–

    LOL. You dont go out and trade picks and give deals to Adams, Chandler Jones, give extensions to Renfro, Waller, Carr to tank. Thats not how you do it if your trying to clean house. No, McDaniels is simply not a good HC. He thought he could win with that roster plus upgrades, but he cant. He stinks as a leader. Great OC with Tom Brady at QB and Bill in leading the team, bad HC. I give you Carr is nothing special, but hes a better QB than Mcdaniels is a Head football Coach.

  18. Panthers have some fine qbs on their roster. First and third overall picks from the same draft will both be available free agents next year. Raiders can go with 1 of those candidates and save some coin too.

