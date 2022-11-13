Derek Carr: For that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off

Getty Images

Despite going through a coaching change, the Raiders entered the 2022 season with high expectations after finishing last year 10-7 with a playoff appearance.

But things are looking more and more dire for the Raiders after their Week 10 result — a 25-20 loss to a team whose interim head coach was a television NFL analyst a week ago.

Quarterback Derek Carr has seen his share of bad with the franchise since he was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft. But the quarterback was visibly emotional in his press conference after Sunday’s loss.

“I can’t speak for everybody, for every man, what’s going on in their head,” Carr said. “But I can tell you what’s going on in my head and I’m going to give it all that I can every single time.”

At that point, Carr paused, beginning to get overcome with emotion. He was asked whether or not there’s a disconnect between the players and the coaching staff.

“You know, I don’t think so. I love Josh. I love our coaches. They’ve had nothing but success, you know? Way more success than I’ve ever had,” Carr said before pausing again. “I’m sorry for being emotional. I’m just pissed off by some of the things that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through just to sleep at night.

“And for that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off — pisses a lot of guys off. It’s hard knowing what some guys are doing, like I said, just to practice. What they’re putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off, if I’m being honest.”

Carr noted that the Raiders’ team leaders addressed the club’s effort in the locker room after the game. He added that no matter what, his effort won’t change.

“I think the emotion of just nine years of stuff hit me today for how much I really love this place,” Carr said.

The 2-7 Raiders will play the 3-6 Broncos on the road next week. Denver is one of two teams Las Vegas has defeated this year. The other was 1-7-1 Houston.