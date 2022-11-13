Devin Singletary has two touchdown runs as Bills lead 14-7

USA TODAY Sports

Devin Singletary had no touchdowns in his first eight games. He has two touchdowns in the first 13:56 on Sunday.

The Bills running back has scored on runs of 5 yards and 1 yard, giving his team a 14-7 lead near the end of the first quarter.

He has six carries for 33 yards.

Rookie James Cook, the younger brother of Dalvin Cook, nearly scored the play before Singletary got his second touchdown. Cook went 8 yards to the 1-yard line before stepping out.

Josh Allen looks like Josh Allen after a slow start.

Playing with an injured right elbow, Allen even had a 12-yard scramble for a first down on third-and-11. He now is 6-of-8 passing for 52 yards.