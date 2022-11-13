Dolphins answer with opening-drive touchdown to tie Browns 7-7

Getty Images

If you took the over in today’s matchup between the Browns and Dolphins, you’re probably in good shape.

After Cleveland scored a touchdown on its opening drive, Miami went right down the field to tie the game at 7-7.

The Dolphins faced fourth-and-1 at their own 36 and head coach Mike McDaniel elected to go for it. Running back Jeff Wilson moved the chains with a strong run to the right for four yards.

Miami didn’t even face a second down for the rest of the possession. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit fullback Alec Ingold with a short pass on the left side that he took in for a 13-yard touchdown to tie the game.

It’s early, yes, but between these two defenses, it looks like it’s about to be a high-scoring affair in South Florida.