Dolphins cruise to 39-17 victory over Browns

The Dolphins have improved to 7-3 after rolling to a 39-17 victory over the Browns on Sunday.

Miami scored on six of its first seven possessions and the only time the offense didn’t score was when it was stopped short of the sticks on fourth down.

The Dolphins ended the game without a single punt.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions for the third consecutive game — though this time he did not eclipse 300 yards.

That’s in part because the Dolphins’ run game was excellent. In just his second game with the Dolphins, Jeff Wilson rushed for 119 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. Raheem Mostert had eight carries for 65 yards with a touchdown.

In all, the Dolphins rushed for 195 yards on 33 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt.

Tagovailoa finished 25-of-32 for 285 yards with three TDs. Head coach Mike McDaniel inserted Skylar Thompson into the game with 4:05 left in the fourth quarter for mop-up duty.

That the Dolphins won in blowout fashion is particularly notable since the team got four catches for 66 yards from Jaylen Waddle and five catches for 44 yards with a touchdown from Tyreek Hill.

For the Browns, nothing much went right after the club scored a touchdown on its opening drive. Running back Nick Chubb had 63 yards on just 11 carries with a 33-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Now at 7-3, the Dolphins will have their bye next week before hosting the Texans in Week 12.

At 3-6, the Browns will continue a tour of the AFC East by playing the Bills in Buffalo in Week 11.

